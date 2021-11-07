FUTO student arrested for pouring hot water on fellow student over toothpaste

The police have arrested a 300-level student of Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) identified as Miracle Ogochukwu Chiagoziem for reportedly pouring hot water on her colleague Wisdom Uchenna Chukwuemeka, a 400 level student of Geology department.

Ogochukwu reportedly poured hot water on Chukwuemeka at their hostel in Eziobodo on Thursday afternoon, November 4, 2021, because he didn’t answer the door after she knocked to get toothpaste.

The arrested student was said to have created a scene in front of Chukwuemeka’s door even though he had company, before returning to her room.

However after being confronted by Geology student later, their argument became violent and she ended up emptying a pot of hot water on him. An eyewitness said;