Gunmen reportedly assassinate couple in Delta

A couple has been reportedly murdered by unknown gunmen in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to a report published by Ika Weekly Newspaper on Sunday, November 7, the couple identified as Chidi and Rita Edebor, a hair dresser, were shot dead at Ekwuoma-Abavo community at about 8 pm on Wednesday, November 3.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the ugly incident said that they heard a sound around 8 pm but, nobody expected it to be a gunshot.

According to the witnesses, Rita was later found by the roadside in a pool of blood and was rushed to General Hospital Abavo, where she passed away. Chidi, on the other hand died immediately from gun shot wounds.

An eyewitness said the only person who could have given the correct information was a little child of three years who was with the victims at the time of the incident.

However, the child could not explain what actually happened but said the men were two, armed and wore face…