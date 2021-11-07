Lush Received Standing Ovation As It Displayed Inclusivity & Diversity At The Lagos Fashion Week

Lush Hair Nigeria sure took the fashion runway by storm when it demonstrated its respect for diversity and inclusivity during the just concluded Lagos Fashion Week 2021, embossing a lasting impression in the minds of the audience.

Lagos Fashion Week was an exciting time for the attendees, filled with high fashion, fun and excitement. The Lush Hair experience center and flamboyantly decorated photo car stationed by the entrance of the hall attracted lots of guest celebrities taking turns to pose for beautiful pictures and video experience. Lush ladies were onsite to offer goody bags to all guests.

The night remained a very remarkable experience, from showcasing beautiful fashion collections, to featuring colourful and mind-blowing creative hairstyles which synchronized well to accentuate the elegance and confidence of each of the models that took a walk down the runway.

Few renowned celebrities who visited Lush Hair experience center, adorning Lush Brand-inspired…