Married woman steals husband’s money, nabbed in guest house with boyfriend

By
Headliners
-
2


Married woman steals husband

A married woman has been taken into police custody after reportedly stealing her husband’s money. 

 

The woman who is from Chitungwiza in Zimbabwe, reportedly stole $1,500 from her husband and ran away with it. She was caught with her boyfriend at Gombe Lodge in Seke, Chitungwiza, 2 days later.

 

Sharing photos on Facebook, Within Zimbabwe wrote;

 

Chitungwiza married woman stole $1,500 from her husband and ran away.The husband went to seek help from Mapositori. She was caught 2 days after while spending the money together with her Boyfriend at Gombe Lodge in Seke, Chitungwiza.

 

Married woman steals husband

Married woman steals husband

Married woman steals husband



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR