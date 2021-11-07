NDLEA arrests notorious drug dealer behind London-bound multiple consignments, intercepts cocaine, meth going to UK and 261kgs illicit substances in 3 states

A notorious drug dealer, Okoli Collins Ikenna, who is the mastermind of recent multiple attempts to export illicit drugs to London in the United Kingdom through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, and some courier companies in Lagos has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, said that Okoli has been on court bail following his arrest in November 2020 and subsequent arraignment before a Lagos Federal High Court for attempting to export 15.700kgs of Methamphetamine to Australia.

“Series of investigations into recent multiple attempts to export illicit drugs to the UK led to the arrest of the drug dealer on Tuesday 2nd November, when he was caught with 78 parcels of Cannabis, concealed in black soap packs labelled as Dudu Osun, with a total weight of 12.250 kilograms heading to United Kingdom,” the statement read.

“Further investigation…