NFL player Henry RuggsIII hit with two additional felony charges and facing almost 50 years in prison for the death of Tina Tintor

NFL star, Henry Lux III has been hit with two more felony charges and is now facing nearly 50 years in prison after the death of Tina Tinter, who was killed while he was driving under the influence.

NBC News report, that the former Las Vegas Raiders who was previously charged with two felony counts of reckless driving and DUI resulting in death, has also just been charged with two additional felonies of DUI and reckless driving—and one count of misdemeanor gun possession.

If he is convicted of the death of 23-year-old Tina Tinter, all five-count combinations can see Rag imprisoned for 46 years.

His babymama, Kilgo-Washington, 22, was in Ruggs’ car during the crash and underwent surgery Tuesday for a severe arm injury, authorities said.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe M. Bonaventure noted in court that Ruggs and Kilgo-Washington have a 3-year-old daughter together.

Ruggs was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal…