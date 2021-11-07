Nigerian national arrested in India for allegedly duping man of N42m on pretext of selling ‘herbal oil’

A 42-year-old Nigerian man has been arrested in India for allegedly duping customers by promising supply of herbal oil products through online portals.

Ozoeze Charles Okelue was arrested by officials of Cyber Crimes, Rachakonda Police, Hyderabad on November 3, after an aggrieved buyer, who had placed order for 50 litres of the ‘herbal oil’ and paid ? 77 lakh (N42.6m) approached the police.

According to the police, Mr. Okelue, who came to India on a student visa, joined another Nigerian, Ifeanyi, who is now missing, to make easy money.

The duo obtained SIM cards, bank accounts and also set up ‘fake companies’ to reach customers via social media, to advertise and sell products. They would receive money for the said product but later breach the sale agreement.

Police said the complainant, a businessman dealing in chemical products supply to pharma companies, was contacted by a product manager of ‘Gridron UK’ by e-mail seeking zydone liquid oil.

They had…