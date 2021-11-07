Secondary school students arrested for stabbing their colleague to death

Five students of Konongo Odumase Senior High School in Ghana have been arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing a colleague to death.
Konongo District Police Command in Ashanti region confirmed their arrest. It was alleged that the deceased was stabbed to death after a fight broke out between him and the other “notorious students”.
The main suspect whose name was given as Emmanuel Frimpong, is said to be one who used a sharp scissors to stab Larhan Sam’un to death after a heated argument.
Speaking to CITI News on the issue, DSP Osei Adu Agyemang, the District Police Commander for Konongo said;
“These five suspects who are all in form two ganged up and decided to go and bully the form-one students and assault some of them. The first-year students who felt that the action was uncalled-for resisted and were able to rescue one particular student from the grips of these five suspects. This action infuriated the five suspects, and one of the suspects,…
Source: Linda Ikeji