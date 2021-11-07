Secondary school students arrested for stabbing their colleague to death

Five students of Konongo Odumase Senior High School in Ghana have been arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing a colleague to death.

Konongo District Police Command in Ashanti region confirmed their arrest. It was alleged that the deceased was stabbed to death after a fight broke out between him and the other “notorious students”.

The main suspect whose name was given as Emmanuel Frimpong, is said to be one who used a sharp scissors to stab Larhan Sam’un to death after a heated argument.

Speaking to CITI News on the issue, DSP Osei Adu Agyemang, the District Police Commander for Konongo said;