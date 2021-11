The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, Charles Soludo, is currently leading with 49, 000 votes.

After the collation of results in 19 local government areas, INEC officials say APGA had polled a total of 99,159. Andy Uba of APC had gathered 40,270 while Valentine Ozigbo of PDP had polled a total of 49,475.

Results of two moe Local government areas, Orumba North and Ihiala LGA, are being awaited.