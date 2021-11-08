Bandits attack Zamfara village, kill six, abduct women and children

Bandits attacked Rijiya Village in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State and killed six people.

Several others including women and children were abducted in the attack which occurred around 1.30pm on Sunday, November 7.

A resident of the village, Musa Sani, who fled to Gusau town told Punch that the bandits stormed the village on motorcycles and began to shoot at people.

According to Sani, he was in the other part of the village when he heard gunshots and screaming of the villagers who were shouting for help. This made him run to the bush for safety.

“I was in the other part of the village when I heard gunshots and the screaming of the villagers. I quickly ran to a nearby farm where I hid until the bandits left the village,” he explained.

“When they left the village, we discovered that they had shot and killed six people and wounded several others. They also abducted many women and children whose number is yet to be known.”

“I decided to leave…