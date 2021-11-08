BBNaija’s Angel responds to trolls suggesting a man bought her Range Rover for her

Angel Smith has responded to followers suggesting a man bought her the new Range Rover she claims she bought herself.

The Big Brother Naija reality star earlier shared photos of the new car and revealed that she bought herself a car after paying rent.

Some followers called her “gboko gboko” (husband snatcher), suggesting a married man bought her the car. Others claimed they know the man that bought her the car.

But Angel told them she bought the car herself and hit back at those troling her.