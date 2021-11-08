Best man catches friend’s wife cheating with bartender

A caucasian man who was the best man at his friend’s wedding, has been hailed online after he filmed the moment he walked in on his friend’s wife “getting up to no good with a bartender”.

The lady identified simply as Nina was seen in the viral clip shared on Reddit, climbing off the mystery man’s lap, while the man behind the camera asked her what she was doing.

He said: “What are you guys doing? Nina, what’s going on here? Tell me what’s going on.” And the woman replied: “You know exactly what’s going on here.”

The man filming the encounter then stated that the other man is not Nina’s husband, before telling the mystery man who he was.

He explained: “I’m James, I was the best man. This is Nina, this is my best friend’s wife.”

James then asked the other man if he was the bartender, to which he replied: “Not only, but yes.” He then told the pair to “have a good night” before the 40-second video ended.

The man who filmed…