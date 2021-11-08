Photos of young girl who perished in Kubwa market fire

By
Headliners
-
10


Photos of young girl who perished in Kubwa market fire

A young girl identified simply as Success was among seven persons burnt to death in the unfortunate fire incident that occurred at Kubwa Village Market in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Friday evening, 5th November. 

 

According to Facebook user, Priceless Choice, who was at the market, the deceased was helping her mother sell egg roll and buns when the incident happened.

 

Photos of young girl who perished in Kubwa market fire Photos of young girl who perished in Kubwa market fire

 

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu had expressed her sympathy to victims of the fire incident. 

 

Aliyu she visited the market, victims and survivors at the Kubwa General Hospital.

 

Photos of young girl who perished in Kubwa market fire

 

The minister warned traders not to sell highly inflammable materials in undesignated areas, in line with global best practice.

 

Aliyu, who commended the FCT Fire Service and other critical stakeholders for their proactive steps, however, lamented the high casualty recorded from the incident.

 

“About 10 people sustained various degrees of injuries and are…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR