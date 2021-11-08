‘The Nigerian press suddenly remembers my father was treated unfairly because of Mary Odili’s home invasion’

Cynthia Chisom Umezulike Ph.D, the daughter of the former Enugu State Chief Judge Hon. late Justice Innocent Azubike Umezulike, has shared her opinion concerning the reactions that trailed the recent invasion of the house of Supreme Court Judge, Justice Mary Odili, in Abuja

According to the International Human rights Lawyer and Law Lecturer, none of those complaining about the invasion of Mary Odili’s home did so years ago when other law practionioners including her father, were subjected to ”harrasment, victimsation, home bulgary, false accusations and conspiacy to remove from office.”

Cynthia Umezulike added that the Nigerian press suddenly remembers her father was treated ”unfairly and shamelessly include his long-suffering name in all Mary Odili’s press release to objectify and enunciate the narrative of victimised Igbo judicial officers. ”

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote;

”A serving Nigerian Supreme Court Judge is allegedly being harassed and the…