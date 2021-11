An attack on a military base in Tamsukawu, a village in Kaga local government of Borno state was repelled by troops on Monday afternoon November 8.

The attack is suspected to have been carried out by terrorists belonging to Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The attack was however successfully repelled by the military but it is still unclear if there were any casualties. Monday’s attack is the second in one week, around the same village.