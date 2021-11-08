US, UK, 14 other countries call for immediate ceasefire in war between Government and rebels in Ethiopia

The United States, the United Kingdom and 14 other countries have asked the Government and rebel factions in Ethiopia to immediately cease hostilities and allow for the delivery of life-saving food, medicine and clothing to the people impacted by the conflict in the Tigray region.

The development comes days after rebel forces surrounded the country’s capital preparing for an onslaught forcing Ethiopian citizens, foreigners and diplomats to flee Addis Ababa.

The countries namely Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden made the demand following a joint investigation by the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) into allegations of human rights violations and abuses said to have been committed by both parties in the conflict.

According to a joint statement, the countries said all parties involved in…