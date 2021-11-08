“You’re God’s children” -Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin blesses repented harl*ts with N6 million to start a new life

It was not only a moment of a spiritual turnaround for some sex workers, who embraced Christ and repented from prostitution at the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri but an end to financial woes.

While the sex workers publicly repented, narrating their ordeal, including encounters with kidnappers as the senior prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin led them to Jesus Christ, little did they know that they would return to their homes as millionaires.

The incident, which happened at the church’s Sunday Service earlier today, saw about six sex workers crying uncontrollably as they were gifted N6 million by the pastor.

The development started as one of the sex workers (names concealed) came out to testify of her miraculous victory from the hand of kidnappers, who disguised for patronage.

According to her, she ended in the bush after the man had enticed her with a promise of N200, 000 but was saved due to the band…