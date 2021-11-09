Cycling star Desiet Kidane Tekeste tragically killed during training after being hit by a car in the capital of Eritrea

Cyclist star, Desiet Kidane Tekeste has died at the age of 21 in a road traffic accident back in her home country of Eritrea.

The young cycling star was reportedly training at home in the city of Asmara, Eritrea when she was hit by a car and killed.

Desiet Kidane was looking to stay active as she trained in Eritrea, an African country bordering Sudan and Ethiopia.

She was building a reputation as a rising star in cycling since winning gold in the time trial at the Junior African Continental Championship back in 2018.

News of the 21-year-old’s death soon brought a wave of tributes with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) leading the way on social media.

The UCI wrote: ‘With her constant smile, kindness, respect and deep passion for cycling, Desiet Kidane Tekeste was a rising young talent who will be greatly missed.

‘Our thoughts are with her family, friends and @WCC_Cycling team-mates and coaches during this tragic time.’

Amina Lanaya, deputy…