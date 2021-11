Xerona Duke Phillips and Derin Caise Phillips, better known as DJ Caise, have shared a photo of their second child with the world.

This is the second daughter for the couple who welcomed their first daughter named Aurelia Aderinsola Phillips in 2019.

Xerona, who married DJ Caise in 2018, took to Instagram to show off the latest addition to her family.

She revealed that the baby, born on Nov. 1, has been named Oluwaseyipe Aviya Phillips.