New Coca-Cola Campaign Is a Magical Masterpiece!

Coca-Cola turns daily moments into magic experiences with the launch of its new campaign, Real Magic.

Real Magic is an open invitation for Nigerians to enjoy simple things and connect through extraordinary magical moments every day.

Coca-Cola made Real Magic an experience to remember with a launch event at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos. From thrilling performances by Mayorkun, Buju and DJ Kaywise to the Real Magic short film, unveil and exciting games created by host extraordinaire, IK Osakodiuwa and Bolanle Olukanni.

The highlight of the launch was the Coke hug booth, a photo experience for consumers to experience the new visual identity and embrace the magic of Coca-Cola. As guests settled in, Alfred Olajide, the Vice President and MD of Coca-Cola Nigeria along with Monali Shah, the Head of Integrated Marketing Experiences, Africa, gave the audience a peek into the grand vision behind Real Magic, the new brand philosophy of Coca-Cola across the globe.

Monali Shah…