Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai gets married at home in UK

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has tied the nuptial knot.

The 24-year-old girls’ education advocate and Nobel Peace Prize winner announced her marriage to her partner Asser Malik on Tuesday November 9.

The Pakistani activist who was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012 after angering them with her campaign for girls’ schooling, said a small service took place at her home in Birmingham and it was attended by family and friends.

Pictures showed her in a pink dress, while her partner wore a matching tie. She wrote;

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Asser also confirmed the news by posting photos from their wedding shoot with a heart emoji. A nikkah is an Islamic marriage contract.

Back in July, Malala revealed her…