PDP’s Valentine Ozigbo says he can still emerge winner in the Anambra governorship election

Valentine Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Anambra governorship election, says he can still emerge as the winner.

At the moment, Chukwuma Soludo, who won 18 out of the 20 LGAs where election held in Anambra with 103,946 votes is far ahead of Ozigbo with 52,624 votes.

However, Ozigbo, who got 51,322 votes believes that he stands a chance to win after the supplementary election billed for Tuesday in Ihiala LGA where there are 148,407 registered voters.

Speaking during a news conference in Awka, capital of Anambra, on Monday, Ozigbo said the PDP can close the gap if electoral officials and materials are effectively deployed on time for the supplementary election.

He said Ihiala could change the outcome of the election, and called on INEC to ensure there is no technical issues.

He said: “I want to assure the good people of Anambra that the election is not over, it is still winnable for us, the PDP.

“The over 148,000 votes in Ihiala…