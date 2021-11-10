Lady in shock after caterer she contracted hid fried meat and fish meant for her guests with the intention of taking them home (video)

A Nigerian lady was left in shock after she discovered that a caterer she contracted hid fried meat and fish meant for her guests with the intention of taking them home.

The incident happened in Akure, the Ondo state capital last weekend.

The lady had a party and contracted a caterer. While the party was going on, the caterer mentioned that meat and fish had finished. It was however discovered that the caterer had stashed fried meat and fish in a room and intended to take them home.

Watch a video clip showing the lady expressing her displeasure while displaying the baskets of fried meat below