Police arrest 15 suspected kidnappers, 7 others, rescue kidnapped passengers in Niger state

The Niger State Police Command has arrested 15 suspected kidnappers and seven others for various offences.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement on Wednesday, said security operatives rescued 15 passengers kidnapped along Bangi-Mangoro road.

“On 09/11/2021 at about 0730hrs, information was received that suspected gunmen blocked Bangi-Mangoro road, intercepted two commercial vehicles conveying passengers from Mangoro village to Bangi market and abducted fifteen people from the two vehicles,” the PPRO stated.

“Upon receipt of this information, the Command mobilized the Police tactical teams in conjunction with the military and vigilante to the scene, and as a result of the combined joint security team effort, the fifteen victims were rescued unhurt while effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing bandits,” he added.

“On 06/11/2021 at about 2230hrs, information was received from a credible source that on 05/11/2021 at about 2100hrs,…