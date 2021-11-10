Virgin boss, Richard Branson, 71, suffers bike crash that left him with injuries

Virgin boss, Richard Branson, 71, has been left with horrific injuries after getting involved in a bike crash in the British Virgin Islands.

The business icon was involved in a charity endurance race when the brakes on his bicycle failed and he crashed, leaving him with severe cuts and bruises.

Richard was on the island of Tortola when the incident occurred, and revealed he had an “extraordinarily big bump” on the top of his head, alongside lacerations across his body.

Posting to Instagram, Richard explained: “Recovering well from a colossal cycling crash. Thankfully we’re ok, but some big bumps and bruises!”

The Virgin founder could be seen holding an ice pack, with a tear in his shirt across his shoulder which showed reddened skin beneath.

His biking partner explained: “We had to brake very hard, there was a van in front of us.

“Richard, in a very nice and gentle manner said to me, ‘My brakes are failing!’

“Next thing I know, he jumped on my bike…