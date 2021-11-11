108 naval impersonators arrested as Lagos police raid training camp

The Lagos state police command has arrested 108 suspects allegedly impersonating men and officers of the Nigerian Navy.
The suspects were arrested during a raid on their training camp in Ogudu-Sanfield area of the state on Wednesday November 10.
Parading the suspects, Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu said the commanding officer of the training camp, Sunday Dakare was also arrested. It was alleged thatt he suspects were operating under the name of the Nigerian Merchant Navy, also called the Coastal Defence.
The police commissioner said;
“On November 10, 2021, around 11am, the Lagos State Police Command raided the illegal training camp of the Merchant Navy located in the Ogudu-Sandfield area, Lagos State, and arrested the Commanding Officer, Sunday Dakare, 47, together with 107 suspects currently on training.
“I wish to inform you that there has been credible actionable intelligence on the illegal activities of the Merchant Navy following…
Source: Linda Ikeji