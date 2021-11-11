108 naval impersonators arrested as Lagos police raid training camp

The Lagos state police command has arrested 108 suspects allegedly impersonating men and officers of the Nigerian Navy.

The suspects were arrested during a raid on their training camp in Ogudu-Sanfield area of the state on Wednesday November 10.

Parading the suspects, Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu said the commanding officer of the training camp, Sunday Dakare was also arrested. It was alleged thatt he suspects were operating under the name of the Nigerian Merchant Navy, also called the Coastal Defence.

The police commissioner said;