23-year-old self-confessed plastic surgery addict looks unrecognizable after spending £70,000 on her transformation (photos)

A self-confessed plastic surgery ‘addict’ has revealed her shocking transformation after spending £70,000 on multiple procedures.

Amber May, 23, from Leicestershire, who has long been on a mission to achieve her dream curvy body, has been under the knife eight times in the past five years.

According to reports, the model had multiple boob jobs, Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs), two rhinoplasty surgeries, a round of buccal fat removal, three rounds of full body liposuction, and has had facial fillers and work done on her teeth.

Amber explained that the surgeries have massively increased her confidence, adding: ‘I like to look fake. I like looking different, every surgery I have I look forward to it like it’s a hobby.’

To date, Amber has spent £30,000 on her breasts, £22,000 on BBLs, £5,000 on rhinoplasty surgeries, £4,000 on her teeth, and more than £10,000 on fillers and Botox and will continue having surgery indefinitely.

She said: ‘I’ve had eight in total…