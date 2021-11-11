Health Minister, Chris Ngige, suggests doctors trained by government should sign bonds to serve for 9 years before relocating abroad

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has proposed that medical personnel including doctors trained by the government should be made to serve the country for at least nine years before they can consider relocating to another country.

Ngige said this on Wednesday, November 10, while speaking at the 2022 Budget Defence of his Ministry at the House of Representatives.

Thousands of Nigerian medical practitioners every year relocate to other countries where they would offer their services for better remuneration and working conditions.

Speaking on the brain drain during the budget defence, Ngige said to check the alarming brain drain, medical workers trained by the government should be made to sign a bond that would ensure they do not leave the country at will after receiving training for free at public expense.