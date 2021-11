A Facebook user, Prince Gbenga IIerioluwa has mourned a family member, Temitayo Ajayi, who he says died in the 21-storey building that collapsed on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

“I can’t still believe you are gone brother Tayo Aka tee_money, still see you in my dreams. The collapsed building @ikoyi cut you short for us to enjoy the good relationship…oh bro RIP.” he wrote on Facebook today, November 10.