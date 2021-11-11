Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has explained why Twitter suspension in the country is yet to be lifted.
Lai Mohammed gave the explanation while responding to a question from a participant at Nigeria International Partnership Forum in Paris.
The Minister who insisted that the suspension has nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari, stated that Twitter has only been able to meet 10 out of 12 conditions it was given.
He said;
“I want to categorically say that Twitter was not banned by Nigera, it was only suspended. So, Twitter was never banned, it was suspended.
“Also, the suspension has nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari.
“The correspondences between us and Twitter have reached advanced stage. I want to say that the correspondences and the exchanges have been fruitful.
“But we have a few more issues to resolve. Out of about 12 conditions, Twitter has been able to meet 10.
“Very soon, all issues will be resolved in…
Source: Linda Ikeji