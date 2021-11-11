Police foil attempted kidnap of travellers on Kaduna-Abuja highway

An attempted kidnap of travellers along Kaduna-Abuja highway has been foiled by the police.

Spokesperson of the police command in Kaduna State, Mohammed Jalige disclosed this in a statement on Thursday November 11.

Jalige said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mudashiru Abdullahi while on a tour of duty along the highway intercepted “a large group of marauding bandits on a heinous mission around Alheri Camp.”

The bandits were reportedly chased into the forest with tactical firepower. The police spokesperson said;

“The Commissioner on sighting the bandits led his officers and men to chase the bandits into the forest with tactical firepower. “As a result, they escaped into the forest with bullets wounds.”

Jalige said the precision exhibited by the officers during the encounter is exemplary and serves as a morale booster for other operatives to restore public confidence, in line with the mandate of Inspector General of Police IGP Alkali Baba…