‘The Young And The Restless’ Actor Jerry Douglas dies at 88

Jerry Douglas, best known for his starring role on soap opera The Young and the Restless, has died at the age of 88.

In 1982, Douglas made his debut on the CBS TV series as John Abbott, the patriarch of the Abbott family, taking over from Brett Halsey.

While the character’s death was depicted on the show in 2006, Douglas continued to make appearances as hallucinations seen by other characters, his last appearance being in 2016.

The actor’s family has announced that he died on November 9 following a brief illness, with Anthony Morina, executive producer of The Young and the Restless, paying tribute in a statement.

‘On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas,’ he said.

‘Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume of credits. Our show was lucky to have an actor of his caliber join the Y&R cast and introduce the audience to the iconic Abbott…