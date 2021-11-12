12.1m Nigerians will go hungry in December — UNICEF, WFP and FOA predict

A joint report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FOA), World Food Programme (WFP), and the United Nations Children and Education Funds (UNICEF) has predicted that 12.1 million Nigerians will go hungry through out December 2021, as a result of insecurity and COVID-19.

The report known as Cadre Harmonise, revealed that about 19 percent of the families that will be affected by the hunger would come from Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

The report disclosed that the analysis involved 154,008,198 people, out of whom 12,135,318 in the participating 20 states plus the FCT are currently experiencing Crisis and emergency food insecurity.

The hunger situations in Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Lagos, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and FCT were also analyzed.

“Already, an estimated 228 707 people in the emergence phase wherein, even with humanitarian aid, at least one out of five households…