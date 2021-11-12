26 Nigerians arrested in Ghana for allegedly engaging in fraud

26 Nigerians have reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police for allegedly engaging in online fraud.

Okay FM’s Jacob Kubi reported that the Deputy Police commander Amaning Oduro said they raided three houses and arrested Nigerians numbering 26 with two being females, following an intelligence they received.

The police said they retrieved 31 laptops, 26 mobile phones, five machetes and substances suspected to be Indian hemp from the suspects. The suspects are expected to be screened, and those found culpable would be processed to court.

Central East Police Commander, DCOP Okyere Boapeah, added that Kasoa is gaining notoriety as a result of the activities of some Nigerians. DCOP Boapeah also said Ghanaian landlords should not hesitate in reporting would-be Nigerian tenants to Immigration officials before renting out to them.