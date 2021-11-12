I haven’t seen that kind of fire before

A 49-year-old man, Virginus Oleru lost his two daughters, Chioma and Angel, in the Kerosene explosion that occurred at Kubwa village market in Abuja last Friday November 5.

His wife, who sustained serious burns in the incident is currently at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Chioma, 14 and Angel, who was barely 21 months, were at the scene of the incident, where their mother, Mrs. Oleru sold foodstuff.

Speaking to The Guardian, Mr. Oleru said no one really knows the cause of the fire as there was total blackout in the area when the outbreak occurred.

“It all happened in my presence. My youngest daughter (Angel) was not feeling well, so I took her to the house of one of my brothers, who lives nearby. We stayed at my brother’s place for close to three hours. So I came back around 7:00p.m to give my sick daughter her medication as prescribed by the doctor,” he narrated.

“When I came back home, my wife and one of my daughters, Chioma (now deceased) were still…