Man sentenced to death for killing his father in Akwa Ibom

An Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, the state capital, has sentenced a 36-year-old man, Victor Obot, to death for killing his father.

Obot, a native of Ikot Obio Mkpong Ikono, in the Uyo Local Government Area, was dragged to court by the police for hacking his father to death over claims he was responsible for his misfortune.

Delivering judgment in the matter on Wednesday, the trial judge, Justice Okon Okon, said there was credible evidence that the victim died after the accused attacked him with a machete, which was recovered at the scene of the crime on 7C, Abak Road, Uyo, on July 6, 2019.