Missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem found dead in Abuja

Vanguard reporter, Tordue Henry Salem, has been found dead 29 days after he went missing in Abuja.

Vanguard confirmed his death on Thursday night, November 11, but details of the circumstances surrounding the recovery of his remains are still sketchy as at the time of this report.

LIB reported that Salem who was covering the House of Representatives, was last seen between the hours of 8 and 9 pm on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, after he closed from work.

He was said to have alighted from a cab at Total filling station, close to the Force headquarters, and headed for B.J’s garden, in the company of a female relative.

Thereafter, he reportedly flagged a cab for the lady who left before him, informing her that he was going to Area 8, Garki. But he was never seen until his remains were recovered on Thursday.

An alarm on his mysterious disappearance was raised the next day, from where the matter was directed to the Intelligence Response Team , IRT on…