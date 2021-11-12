Three killed as gunmen attack Cross River communities

About three people have reportedly been killed following an attack by gunmen in Utanga and other communities close to the famous Obudu Cattle Ranch Resort in Obalinku LGA of Cross River State.

Youth leader, Prince Agom Osim said that the gunmen who wore army uniforms and numbering about 20, were heavily armed with sophisticated weapons.

Osim said the incident occurred around 10am on Thursday November 11 and lack of telecommunications signals in those communities hampered efforts to get help to them.

He said;