Wear It All Luxury Opens Newly Refurbished Boutique in Lagos

Wear it All Luxury, a luxury boutique providing curated luxury pieces for Europe’s upmarket fashion labels, is unveiling its new look after a recent restructuring. In addition to meeting customers’ high-end needs, the upscale store now caters for the comfort and convenience of its customers at the core of the service experience.

The refurbished store located at 38B, Fola Osibo, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, now provides an ambience that projects pervasive quality and an undeniable craftmanship similar to the style of the numerous labels it carries. An ultimate destination for people with an appreciation for the finer things in life.

The Wear It All Luxury brand is no novice to the luxury marketplace in Nigeria. Known for its consistently in providing the very best of high-end and luxury brand pieces from around the globe, the store’s client base includes Nigeria’s most notable personalities such as Davido, Pretty Mike, and Timaya amongst others.

