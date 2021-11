Youths in Rivers state took to the streets with their fishing nets after heavy rainfall caused flooding.

It began raining on Thursday morning, November 11, and the flooded streets caused drivers to take alternative routes. This resulted in heavy traffic and commuters had to alight from cars to wade through flood water.

Some residents then took to the Rivers State Government House, also known as Brick House, which was also flooded, to cast their nets.

