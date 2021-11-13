“All I want for my birthday is peace”- Annie Idibia tenders public apology to 2Face Idibia, her mum, mother in-law, family members and all as she turns a year older

Actress Annie Idibia turns 37 today, November 13, and according to her, all she wants is peace.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Annie used the occasion of her birthday to tender an unreserved apology to her husband, her mother, her mother-in-law, family members, and all who might have been let down following her outburst on social media in September this year.

Recall that Annie called out 2face for hanging out with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, while he vacationed in the US. This caused a lot of drama online with Annie, 2face’s brothers and her brothers going for each other’s neck. 2face had to apologize and sue for peace.

In her birthday post, Annie said it was so unwise for her to throw her husband out like that and apologized for the mental stress the whole incident put him through. She mentioned that she allowed her emotions make her act on something that wasn’t true because she was kept in the dark.

Her post reads;