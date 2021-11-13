FG to begin sale of houses from N7.2m – Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola has announced that the federal government will commence sale of houses under the National Mass Housing Programme from N7.2 million naira.

Fashola revealed this on Friday November 12, during the unveiling of an online portal for the housing scheme in Abuja.

The Minister who revealed that projects are spread across the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, added that the highest selling price is N16.19 million. He also revealed that over 5,000 units of houses are at different stages of completion under the programme.

He said;