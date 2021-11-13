I married as a virgin at 55 – Osun newly-wed woman

A lady identified as Evangelist Esther Bamiloye, now Mrs Bakare has revealed that she recently got married at the age of 55 while a virgin.

The lady got married for the first time to her husband, Isaac Bakare, a 62-year-old artisan who also has never been married too.

In an interview with Punch, the woman revealed that “the devil had plans to stop her from getting married because when she felt she was ready, there was no man coming for her”.

She also disclosed that she thought the problem was from her former church and God did it for her in her “new church and all the barriers were removed”.

Esther said;