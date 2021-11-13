Paris Hilton, 40, changed into 4 dresses as she weds Carter Reum in star-studded ceremony

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum wed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in a lavish ceremony held at her late grandfather’s Bel-Air estate.

The 40-year-old heiress has now given a glimpse into her star-studded wedding attended by a host of A-list guests, including Kim Kardashian, Kimora Lee Simmons, Nicole Richie, Emma Roberts, and Ashley Benson.

Photos shared online show the bride modeling four different wedding dresses.

After the photos were published, Paris, who had been engaged three times before Carter, 40, popped the question earlier this year, opened up about the emotion she felt during her wedding, writing on her website: “I told [Carter] he couldn’t cry, because then I’d start crying and I would ruin my mascara before my walk.

“Of course, he did cry, but I think I started crying first.”

She added: “It was a Cinderella moment and I knew I found my true love. I had a glam refresh after because if I walked the aisle with all that mascara running down my…