Railway workers to embark on three day warning strike

Nigerian Railway workers will be embarking on a 3-day warning strike from Thursday, November 18 to November 20, 2021.

The workers in a letter titled ‘’Notice and Directive to embark on 3- day warning strike nationwide,’’ dated November 12th and addressed to District Chairman/Secretary Nigeria Union of Railway workers and Senior Staff Association, noted that their “agitation for enhanced salary cannot be overemphasized as it is an open secret that the salary regime of the Nigerian Railway workers is the worst and most incomprehensible of all salary structures available to the parastatals under the supervision of the federal ministry of transport”.

The workers stated that the Nigerian government spends billions in building railways which have no dint of impact or improvement in the welfare of the workers in terms of improved remuneration.

The letter read;