We have disbursed N58 Billion to the less privileged in 2 months – FG

The Nigerian government has said that it has disbursed over ?58billion to Nigerians in the past two months under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT).

Halima Shehu, National Coordinator of Household Uplifting Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP – CCT), disclosed this in Yola, Adamawa State on Thursday November 12.

Halima who revealed that the programme is directed mainly at people who live in rural areas where poverty and hunger is on the rise, added that it was initiated to support development objectives with the priority of improving households’ consumption.