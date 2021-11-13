Wife of former Hillsong Pastor who was sacked for sexual abuse, suffering from PTSD and depression

Laura Lentz, wife of disgraced former Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz has said that she is suffering from PTSD and depression.
Her 43-year-old husband Carl was fired from the evangelical megachurch last November. At the time, the celebrity pastor who baptized Justin Bieber admitted he had been unfaithful to Laura, to whom he has been married since 2003. Laura who also worked at Hillsong, was similarly fired from the megachurch.
Amid scandals surrounding the couple, including sexual abuse allegations leveled against her famous husband, 43-year-old Laura penned an emotional Instagram post on Thursday claiming she is experiencing anxiety and depression
She wrote;
“It may not mean much to you but this past year was a doozy for our family.
“I have dealt with so much personally. I have never experienced anxiety or PTSD until this year! I have struggled with a mild depression for many years, but this year it got to be so bad that there were days I didn’t want…
Source: Linda Ikeji