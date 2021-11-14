Female preacher claims she saw TB Joshua and Bishop Benson Idahosa in hell fire, reveals why Idahosa was allegedly sent to hell fire (video)

A female preacher has claimed that late Televangelist TB Joshua and Bishop Benson Idahosa are in hell fire.

The lady who made the claim in a viral video, also explained why Bishop Benson Idahosa allegedly was sent to “hell fire.”

She said the founder of Church of God Mission International was sent to hell fire for allowing his church members to adorn themselves with jewelries, allowing his church members to wed each other with rings and for also wearing a chain.

The female preacher further claimed that Bishop Idahosa did all these without knowing it will lead him to hell fire.

