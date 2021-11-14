Four killed as gunmen attack mourners at a funeral in Benue

Four persons have been confirmed dead after gunmen attacked a funeral ceremony at Imande Abur village, Mbategh council ward in Logo, Benue state on Saturday, November 13.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Anene Catherine, says the police at about 3pm received a distress call that a group of gunmen numbering three (3) and identified by eyewitnesses to be known persons within Sankara area invaded Imande Abur village, Mbategh council ward and shot sporadically at mourners who were assembled at a funeral ceremony.

Anene said police teams within the area swiftly moved to the area but that the suspects took to their heels on sighting the police. She mentioned that five persons sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment but unfortunately, four of them lost their lives while receiving treatment.

The spokesperson assured that justice will definitely be served as detectives are already on the trail of identified…