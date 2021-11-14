Legendary novelist Wilbur Smith dies at 88

Legendary novelist, Wilbur Smith has died unexpectedly at the age of 88.

The Zambian-born writer published 49 books and sold more than 140 million copies worldwide. He died at his home in South Africa on Saturday, November 13.

“We are sorry to announce that the beloved, global bestselling author Wilbur Smith passed away unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home, with his wife Niso by his side,” wrote Smith’s office on Twitter.

“We are so grateful to his millions of fans across the world who cherished his incredible writing and joined us all on his amazing adventures,” the office said.

A statement shared on his official website said that “Wilbur Smith was an icon, larger than life, beloved by his fans who collected his books in hardbacks and passed his work down through generations, fathers to sons and mothers to daughters.”

The 88-year-old novelist published 49 books in his long career and sold more than 140 million copies…